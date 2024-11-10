<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Afreen Khan Gets Evicted From The Show

It would not be an exaggeration to say the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 was full of drama. The host Rohit Shetty schooled various contestants and addressed several issues of the week. During a special moment, Arfeen Khan, who seemed to be a strong contender, was evicted from the reality show. Professionally, Afreen is a renowned life coach and author known for his impactful work with eminent stars in the industry including Hrithik Roshan. Coming back to the latest episode, Rohit Shetty announced that Afreen received the least votes from the audience and will have to leave the house. The makers also announced Afreen's eviction by dropping a post on Instagram. They shared his photo with the caption, “Arfeen ka Bigg Boss ka safar hua khatam. Kya hai aapka reaction? (Arfeen Khan's journey in Bigg Boss is over. What is your reaction?).”

Following his exit from Bigg Boss 18, Afreen Khan talked about how he and his wife, Sara Khan, were often targeted inside the BB house. He mentioned, “They all attacked our profession. As a mind coach, I was expected to be perfect and someone who could keep control. But as Hrithik (Roshan) said in his video, I am not into positive or happy thinking, I am into blunt conversations, I even use provocation in therapy to get that transformation. I am glad that my profession was attacked, because now it has got people to talk about mind coaching,” in a conversation with The Indian Express.

Afreen Khan added, “We (Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan) were targeted, and that voice note was not in the right context. It was the opposite of how they showed it and what was said. It was shown that I called my wife weak, and she should leave the house. I had said she is a soft-hearted woman and this house can be very dangerous for her. I told her before coming that I wasn't sure if she should come on the show, I was worried about that.”.

Earlier, Sara Khan was found in a moment of aggression inside the BB house. During a segment on the show, she got indulged in a verbal spat with another contestant, Vivian Dsena. Things got intense when she was seen throwing things at Vivian and shouting at others present over there. Following this, in separate episodes, Ektaa Kapoor and Rohit Shetty were heard criticising her for her act. Click here to read in detail.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on Jio Cinema.