Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta And Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Fight Over Kitchen Duties

Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar shared this image. (courtesy: tinadatta)

In the Bigg Boss house, maintaining a cordial relationship is a task in itself. Rarely we have seen two contestants remain friends from start to end. The recent duo to get into a fight inside the house are actresses Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. It all started with their kitchen duties. In a recent promo video for today's episode, Priyanka is seen making chapatis on a gas stove when Tina asks her to move aside so that she can cook rice for Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. They are eating at the dinner table. When Priyanka denies it, Tina exclaims, “Sorry boys, tum logo ko rice time pe nahi milega (you won't get rice on time).” This makes the Udaariyaan actress furious. She replies, “Abhi se banana lage ho toh kahan se time se milega (you have started cooking rice now so how will they get the food on time)!”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary then requests Tina Datta to never interrupt or move her kitchenware without her permission. She also makes a remark about Tina's “manners” and says, “Aap pura bossy style mein aati ho (you try to boss around in this house).” An irked Tina then expresses that she doesn't want to “keep arguing”. She also blames Priyanka for stretching the matter into arguments every time.

Their argument soon turns into a heated exchange while other housemates silently notice the duo.

The caption of the promo clip read, “Kitchen mein hua khada ek naya masala. Ab kaise solve karenge isse Priyanka aur Tina (a new issue has risen in the kitchen. How will Priyanka and Tina solve this)?”



Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episodes start at 9.30 PM. The reality TV show also streams on Voot Select.