Bigg Boss 14 Written Update October 7, 2020: Abhinav Shukla Picks Immunity Over Wife Rubina Dilaik

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, the real life couple of Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's relationship was put to test. TV star Rubina is this season's only "rejected" contestant and she is not permitted to enter the house. However, she was given a chance to be in the house and the deciding power was in the hands of her husband Abhinav Shukla. Bigg Boss gave him a special power. However, in order to get Rubina inside the house, he was made to choose between his wife and his immunity (which he got by winning yesterday's Jewel Thief task). Much to everyone's surprise, Abhinav Shukla picked his immunity over Rubina, which means that he will be safe from this week's eviction. Later, Abhinav told Rubina to not be influenced by any of the contestants and believe him.

On a lighter note, the female contestants were given another chance to save themselves from this week's eviction. For that, they were asked to impress last season's Bigg Boss winner and their "toofani senior" Siddharth Shukla. For the task, a tattoo space of sorts placed in the park area. Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan gave tips to the contestants and they all tried their best to ace the task.

Nikki Tamboli, who has been the centre of attention since the beginning of the season, was on the hitlist of almost all inmates of Bigg Boss 14. Niki, who, in the past has often refused to wash the utensils in order to protect her nails, had an argument with fellow contestant Pavitra Punia. Niki later added that she is being her real self in the show.

