Bigg Boss 14 Written Update November 5, 2020: Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Celebrate Karwa Chauth

Bigg Boss 14 Day 34 Update:

Karwa Chauth fever was at its peak in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla painted the house red with their mushy moments. Rubina fasted for her husband Abhinav and also followed all the rituals. For this, he pampered her the whole day and supported her constantly. He even performed and won a new task to secure her position in the house on behalf of her. Abhinav also designed diyas with her for the evening. Bigg Boss surprised Rubina by giving her all the things she needs to celebrate Karwa Chauth. When Rubina broke her fast, she promised to always stay together with Abhinav. This made all the housemates go aww. Jasmin blessed them and said: "Doodho nahao, pooton phalo!"

On a serious note, Pavitra Punia and Jasmin Bhasin got into a fight over Aly Goni, whom they both consider their close friend. Aly is currently inside a glass enclosure and can only communicate with other housemates through an old-school phone. When Pavitra tried to have a conversation with Aly about the captaincy task, Jasmin interrupted them. This happened after Jasmin won the captaincy task. Pavitra and Aly were talking on the phone and Pavitra told Aly that she has some expectations from him as a friend. Angry Jasmin asked her to not talk to Aly in a rude tone. Pavitra told Jasmin that there is no need for her to get so possessive.

In another segment of the show, during a task to help one of the red zone contestants to secure his/her position in the house and move to green zone, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli played on behalf of Rubina, Shardul and Naina, respectively. Abhinav won the task, which Rubina gladly described as the "best Karwa Chauth gift." Rubina was asked by Bigg Boss to shift to green zone.

