Bigg Boss 13: After Siddharth Shukla Vs Mahira Sharma Drama, Twitter Takes Sides

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla was called out by Bigg Boss for his aggressive behaviour during the task

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 06, 2019 10:12 IST
Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla (L) and Mahira Sharma (R). (Image courtesy: colorstv)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Siddharth snatched a sack from Mahira's hands during the task
  2. Bigg Boss has not announced his decision yet
  3. Siddharth Shukla's team won the task

Tuesday's episode of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 was full of drama. The first captaincy task - 'Bigg Boss Transportation Services' brought out the worst in all the contestants. During the task, TV actor Siddharth Shukla got aggressive and he snatched a sack from fellow contestant Mahira Sharma's hands, who fell down during the process. Bigg Boss reprimanded Siddharth for his aggressive behavior and he is yet to announce the punishment. While Bigg Boss' decision is awaited, Twitter is busy debating. A section of the Internet defended Siddharth Shukla's moves, claiming that Mahira "provoked" him, which is why the actor behaved the way he did, while others argued that Mahira was being targeted for "no reason."

A Twitter user felt that Mahira was being targeted for "no reason" and said that the show's host Salman Khan should intervene in the matter.

Another Twitter user supported Mahira and thought that Siddharth was "unnecessarily poking" her.

Here are some more Twitter users who shared a similar school of thought :

The Balika Vadhu actor's fans started a series of #WeSupportSidShukla tweets, as a part of which, they extended their support to him.

Another Twitter user thought that the actor was equally adept at performing well in the task.

Here are some more tweets:

As a part of the 'Bigg Boss Transportation Services' task, the housemates were divided into two teams, which were led by Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra. Siddharth, Aarti, Vikas and Himanshi were part of Asim's team, while Arhaan, Khesari, Tehseen, Mahira and Shehnaaz were their opponents. The teams were asked to collect stock from the garden area. Both the teams had to load their sock in the truck and the team with the maximum stock would win the task. During the task, Siddharth Shukla forcefully snatched a sack from Mahira's hand and she fell on the floor.

Mahira Sharma or Siddharth Shukla, whose side are you on? Tell us using the comments section below.

Mahira Sharma is a TV actress, who has starred in TV shows like Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3. Siddharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in popular TV show Balika Vadhu. He also starred in Dharma Productions' Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.



