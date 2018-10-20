Bigg Boss 12, Day 32, Written Updates: Shivashish Mishra Is The New Captain Of The House

Shivashish Mishra, the new captain of the house (Courtesy BiggBoss)

Highlights Shivashish was competing against Deepak Thakur in the captaincy task Dipika, Sreesanth and Surbhi are sent to the Kalkhothri Sreesanth gets angry with the decision

Bigg Boss announced the new captaincy task sansani khez khulasa in last night's episode, which definitely brought in some spice to the game. In today's episode, the contestants continued with the second phase of the task. The Bigg Boss house found its new captain, Shivashish Mishra, who managed to get a strong lead over Deepak Thakur (with whom he was competing in the captaincy task). Post the captaincy task winner was announced, Dipika Kakar made a shocking revelation. Dipika revealed that she saved herself from "casting couch". Surbhi rants about Sresanth to Deepak and calls him a "terrible person." She later gets into a fight with Deepak, Romil, Sreesanth, Saurabh and Jasleen. After the fight, Surbhi breaks down in the washroom where Khan sisters and Srishty rode come to console her.

It was also time for the Kalkhothri nominations and most of the contestants have Surbhi's name on their minds. Jasleen and Shivashish have a discussion over who they should be nominating for the Kaalkothri. Surbhi nominates Jasleen while The Khan sisters, Jasleen and Deepak nominate her. Karanvir Bohra nominates Romil for Kaalkothri.

The twist in the tale arrives when Bigg Boss announces that Shivashish, as captain, has a special power. Using his power Shivashish can save someone and instead send someone else to Kaalkothri. Without second thoughts, Shivashish saves Romil and sends Dipika in his place. Dipika, Sreesanth and Surbhi are sent to the Kaalkothri but the decision does not go down well with Sreesanth.