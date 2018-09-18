Bigg Boss 12, Day 2: S Sreesanth Walks Out Of Task, Wants To Leave The Show

S Sreesanth in a still from Bigg Boss 12. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

In tonight's episode the viewers will get to witness another facet of former cricketer S Sreesanth's personality. Sreesanth, who seemed quite calm and composed on the first day of the show, will be seen in an aggressive mood to the extent that he not only decides to quit the task but also wants to leave the game. Sreesanth walks out of the task midway, after he has a slight disagreement with Saba Khan and her sister Somi. However, he apologises to the Khan sisters after Karanvir Bohra intervenes and helps pacify Sreesanth's anger.

Socha tha karenge jodiyon ko all-out, but @sreesanth36 ne task se kiya walk out. BB conference mein aaj raat hoga ek naya dhamaka! Make sure you tune in at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12#BB12@SportobyMacho@PanasonicIndia@campusshoespic.twitter.com/s190XLWRqN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2018

In another segment of the show, The 'BB Press Conference' task, which moderated by former Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani in yesterday's episode, will be carried out by Shilpa Shinde (winner of last season's Bigg Boss) and Karan Patel (who has appeared on the show before but has never participated as a contestant). The duo will be seen moderating the 'BB Press Conference' task, as a part of which the single contestants have to challenge a couple and prove that they are weaker for the show.

.@ShindeShilpaS and @TheKaranPatel aa chuke hain in the house for the BB Conference Task! Singles Vs Jodi, kaun jeetega ye round? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 tonight at 9 PM! #BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/G840r1jOYq — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2018

Tonight's episode will not just be full of rage, there will be certain light moments as well. All the men will be seen taking charge of the kitchen duties, while Sreesanth struggles to make perfectly round rotis, devotional singer Anup Jalota treats the housemates to lachcha paratha.

Will Khan sisters (Somi and Sana) be on everyone's radar as they discuss responsibilities and house chores with the fellow contestants? Tell us what you think in the comments section.