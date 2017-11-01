Bigg Boss 11: This Is What Varun Sood Said About His 'Love' Benafsha Soonawalla

Contestant Benafsha Soonawalla may not be very active inside the Bigg Boss house, but the girl definitely has a lot of love and strong support outside the house, especially from her rumoured boyfriend VJ-actor Varun Sood, who is doing every bit to save her 'bee,' (Benafsha's pet name given by Varun of course) in the game show. Varun spoke about Benafsha's stint in the show so far. "The day she entered the house I had my winner of Bigg Boss 11, I love her and with the grace she is playing my respect for her has gone to a different level," Bollywood Life quoted Varun as saying.
When asked if Varun gave any advice to Benafsha before she entered the house, he said, "I told her try changing the mindset of the viewers, show everyone that entertainment doesn't mean fighting or saying derogatory things. I am glad she is following it."
Varun also spoke about the duo's rumoured relationship. When asked why haven't both Varun and Benafsha gone on-record about their relationship yet, Varun answered, "I love her. She is someone who makes me a better person, I learn a lot from her. And about being it "on-record ", you guys shall know soon."
Varun Sood gained much popularity when he featured on two TV reality shows MTV Roadies X2 and MTV Splitsvilla 9. He made his acting debut in an episode with MTV Big F season 2.
Varun also revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss 11 and if given a chance, he would like to go inside the house and hug Benafsha. "Yes I was offered Bigg Boss 11 and if given a chance I would love to go in for a day to meet Benafsha. I shall hug her and tell her I am proud of her. It's pretty hard to stay without talking to someone you are used to," reports Bollywood Life.
Well, Varun Sood's love for Benfasha is just too cute. In the Bigg Boss house, Benfasha is good friends with Priyank Sharma, who made a re-entry on the show, after he got evicted in the first week. Priyank is also an ex-roadie. Currently, Benafsha is nominated for this week's eviction in the show with other contestants like Bandgi Kalra, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani.
