Bigg Boss 11, January 7: Hina, Shilpa, Vikas Or Luv. Who Will Get Eliminated Tonight?

The Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 11 will decide the fate of three contestants out of the four nominated and those who will be saved will directly go to the finale along with Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani. Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi have been nominated this week. The nominations were decided on the basis of the ranking task in which, the contestants had to rank themselves from #1 to #6 on the basis of their popularity and entertainment factor. While Akash fought out for position #1 and Puneesh placed himself at #2, the third spot was filled by Luv and Shilpa, Hina and Vikas followed.Later, Bigg Boss announced that the ranking was their nomination task and from position third to sixth, the contestants were nominated for evictions.For vote appeal, the nominated contestants were taken to a shopping mall, where they asked for votes to save them. The ballot box was bought to the house and in tonight's episode, the nominated contestants will begin counting the votes they have received.Meanwhile, actor Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh (co-stars of), will enter thehouse to promote their film. Here's a sneak peek of thethey will do tonight. Thefinale is just a week away. Luv, Puneesh and Akash form the group of the non-celebs while Hina, Shilpa and Vikas entered the show under the celeb group.Watch this space for more stories related to