Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani And Vikas Gupta 'Playing Well,' Says Evicted Contestant Jyoti Kumari

Jyoti Kumari, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 11 this weekend, said that Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Vikas Gupta, who are part of the celebrity group, are playing the game well and are strongest contenders, but she added that the non-celebs are playing 'dirty,' reports Indian Express . "Arshi Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra are playing the dirtiest. They have ganged up together and trying their best to put down the celebs by getting mean and personal. As for the least deserving, I feel Luv Tygai, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Bandgi and Sabyasachi Sathpathy should be soon out of the game," Jyoti told Indian Express.Jyoti, who shared a good a rapport with Vikas during her stay in the house, is glad to meet him. Of her strategy of playing the game, she told Indian Express , "For an entire week, I was playing like a lonely warrior. I tried to understand the game and people first. Vikastold me that he found a lot of his childhood in me. We had a very beautiful relationship and I am glad I met him on the show."She's the third contestant to get evicted fromhouse after Zubair Khan and Sshivani Durga. Jyoti said that she deserved to stay more as compared to other contestants. "I am really disappointed as I feel I was more deserving than few people in the house. Everyone knows that Luv is just sitting idle in the house. He too confessed that I should have stayed. It's really sad and shocking that I had to move out," Jyoti, who hails from Bihar, told Indian Express is currently hosting 12 contestants. Priyank Sharma, who was evicted earlier for flouting a rule, made a comeback last week.