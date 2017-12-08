Bigg Boss 11: Gauri Pradhan Rebukes Hina Khan For Calling Hiten Tejwani 'Spineless.' Watch Here Gauri Pradhan enters Bigg Boss house as a part of a task and tells Hina Khan that she has no business to analyse her personal message for Hiten Tejwani

She rebuked (though very politely)



Gauri also tells Arshi that she doesn't have a problem with her flirting with Hiten while she will tell Vikas Gupta to not to make a fool of her husband in his attempt to be the 'mastermind.' She thanks Shilpa Shinde for taking good care of everyone including Hiten and to Akash she says that she is disappointed by his behavior in recent days.



Watch Gauri Pradhan and Hina Khan's showdown:



.@gpradhan7774 enters the #BB11 house to meet @tentej! Watch their reunion tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/qfQSRAsjK7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 8, 2017



Tonight, Luv Tyagi will meet his father and Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal will also enter the house. Rocky, who has supported Hina from the moment she started the game, will also propose to her on national television tonight.



