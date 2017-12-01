Bigg Boss 11, December 1: It's DJ Night With Vikas Gupta And Priyank Sharma

Highlights Priyank and Vikas will fight it out in the captaincy task Priyank will ask for Shilpa Shinde's support but she'll deny Hina Khan will support Priyank in the task

A sneak peek into tonight's episode ofreveals that the housemates will have a blast on the dance floor. The housemates will literally dance to the tunes of DJ Vikas Gupta and DJ Priyank Sharma - at least that's what Bigg Boss wants. Tonight's episode and the DJ task will actually decide who the next captain of the house will be. After the luxury budget task comes to an end, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to unanimously decide two names who will fight it out in the captaincy task. Vikas nominates Shilpa Shinde but Aarshi plays it smart by discarding her name. After arguments and debates later, the housemates put down Vikas and Priyank's names for this week's captaincy task.Mid-way through the episode, Priyank reads out the instructions sent by Bigg Boss and declares two DJ stations will be places in the garden area for the contenders for captaincy. Whenever a song will play, both the contestants have to reach their stations while the rest of the housemates are to dance for them.Now, the trick is one housemate can support either Vikas or Priyank and only one contestant can be on the dance floor when the music plays.Soon after the announcement, Priyank can be seen asking the rest of the housemates to support him. While Arshi Khan says she will support Vikas, Hina Khan agrees to dance for Priyank. Shilpa Shinde also denies Priyank's request and chooses to support Vikas.Who do you think will win the captaincy task tonight? Tell us in the comments below.