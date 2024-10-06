BIFF: Lee Sun Kyun Honoured With Korea Cinema Award Posthumously

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) honoured the late Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun with the Korea Cinema Award at its opening ceremony. The award recognises individuals who have significantly contributed to Korean cinema and its global presence. During the ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center, a memorial video featured Lee Sun Kyun's dedication to his craft. The video comprised of an interview clip in which he expressed his love for acting as a means of self-reflection. He said, "When someone asks me why I act, I would say, 'Because it makes me reflect on myself.' Acting gives you these indirect emotional experiences that help you grow. I just want to keep acting like I am now, facing new challenges and doing my best one step at a time."

The video included highlights from his notable works, such as his last films, Land of Happiness and Project Silence, along with Parasite (2019), My Mister (2018), and Our Sunhi (2013). Several actors, including Lee Jung Jae and Song Joong Ki, were visibly moved during the tribute.

Actor Lee Sun-Kyun received the Korean Film Achievement Award at the Busan International Film Festival #이선균 #LeeSunKyun #BIFF2024 pic.twitter.com/46TvUcXpmK — Lee sun kyun 이선균 (@sunkyunsmile_) October 2, 2024

In a viral video, Song Joong Ki, who collaborated with Lee Sun Kyun in Land of Happiness can be seen closing his eyes and wiping away tears. Following the video, BIFF hosts Park Bo Young and Ahn Jae Hong shared their tributes. Park Bo Young said, "It was such a heartbreaking farewell. I hope he rests in peace." Ahn noted that six of Lee Sun Kyun's films would be screened at the festival. he said, "Six of Lee Sun Kyun's most iconic works will be screened at the festival. I hope this serves as a moment for us to remember him. We will make sure his family receives the award." His family, including his wife Jeon Hye Jin, did not attend to accept the award.

The late actor #LeeSunKyun was posthumously awarded the 'Korean Film Achievement Award' at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (#2024BIFF), honoring his contributions to globalizing Korean cinema.



During the memorial video #SongJoongKi #LeeHeeJoon and #HaYoonKyung were... pic.twitter.com/Obhu5f7cra — K-Drama Handle (@kdramahandle) October 2, 2024

Additionally, BIFF announced a special program titled The Gentle Soul, Lee Sun Kyun, which will feature screenings of six of his iconic films: Paju, Our Sunhi, A Hard Day, My Mister, Parasite and Land of Happiness, along with a special talk session in his memory.