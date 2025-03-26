<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i>: Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi's Family Entertainer To Release On This Date

Rajkummar Rao in a light-hearted film, is our favourite genre. The Stree actor is back with another Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Film titled Bhool Chuk Maaf. He will be seen sharing screen space with Wamiqa Gabbi in the film.

This heartwarming romantic comedy is set to release in theatres on May 9, 2025. It is directed and written by Karan Sharma. Considering Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi will be paired opposite each other for the first time, fans are eager to see a fresh dose of charm, chaos, and small-town romance taking place.

The plot of the film is set against the backdrop of Varanasi's vibrant lanes, the film follows Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao), a hopeless romantic who lands a government job to win over his love, Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi). But just before their wedding is about to take place, as destiny may have it, a twist in the story flips his world upside down in the most unexpected ways. What then follows is a hilarious but heartwarming journey of love, destiny, and second chances.

Maddock Films has previously given us entertainers like Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in this genre. Bhool Chuk Maaf, presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios, promises to deliver yet another fun ride with their latest addition.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the 2024 blockbuster Stree 2. The film also had Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Wamiqa Gabbi was last seen in Baby John, alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

