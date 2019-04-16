Bharat New Poster: Salman Khan Lets Us Peep Into His 'Jawaani'

Bharat new poster: Salman Khan sports a retro look. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

The posters of Salman Khan's forthcoming film Bharat keep getting better and better. After sharing the first poster, in which Salman could be seen sporting a salt-and-pepper look, the makers shared another poster of the film and we must tell you that it is as good as the first one. The second poster of Bharat gives us a sneak peek into "Bharat ki jawaani." In the poster, Salman can be seen dressed in a quirky white and golden jacket and he can be seen sporting a pair of retro sunglasses. Salman treated his fans to the poster on Tuesday morning and wrote: "Jawaani humari jaaneman thi." BTW, did we tell you that Disha Patani is the surprise element in the poster. Disha, who plays a trapeze artiste in the film, can be seen dressed in a golden outfit in the backdrop.

On Monday, the makers of Bharat shared the first poser. Salman accompanied the poster along with a caption that read: "Itne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain!"

Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Salman Khan Films. The film's impressive ensemble cast includes Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

Bharat is arguably one of the most-awaited films of 2019 and it is scheduled to release on (no points for guessing) Eid this year. The film's trailer will release on April 24.

