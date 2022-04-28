'Bhai Ajay Devgn, Mazaa Aa Gaya Kasam Se,' Writes Akshay Kumar, After Watching Runway 34

Akshay with Ajay (Courtesy: @akshaykumar)

Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 has been receiving praise even before its release and the latest to review the film is Akshay Kumar. After watching the film, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting, and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet. I wish the greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due." Runway 34has been produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, who is also acting in the film. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar in key roles.

Check out Akshay Kumar's post for Ajay Devgn's Runway 34:

Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet ???????? I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due. ???????? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022

A few days back, Akshay Kumar had given a shoutout to Runway 34, and sharing the trailer of the film, he had tweeted, "LANDING THIS FRIDAY, #RUNWAY34. #Runway34OnApril29 @SrBachchan @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet. Ajay Devgn had replied, "Akshay, the team of Runway 34 & I really appreciate your taking time out to give us a special mention. Especially since you've just started a new film yourself. My best wishes to you too - Ajay".

Check out the tweets below:

Akshay, the team of Runway 34 & I really appreciate your taking time out to give us a special mention. Especially since you've just started a new film yourself. My best wishes to you too❤️

- Ajay https://t.co/ctheiF0zDJ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 25, 2022

Runway 34 is inspired by the true event from 2015 when the Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi flight had a narrow escape, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility early morning. Ajay Devgn has returned to direction after 2016. He last directed Shivaay, which released in 2016.

After Runway 34, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Maidaan, Thank God, and Drishyam 2. Akshay Kumar has Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee.