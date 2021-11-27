Bhagyashree Wished Husband Himalaya Dassani On His Birthday Like This

Bhagyashree with her husband in a still from the video. (courtesy bhagyashree.online)

Bhagyashree decided to wish husband Himalaya Dassani on his birthday with a special greeting. The actress shared an Instagram Reel on Saturday morning, which has a set of mushy pictures of the couple. She captioned the video: "Happy birthday love. Moments and memories... always special with you." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #birthdayboy, #birthdaywishes and #happymood. Bhagyashree added the song Tu Hi Yaar Mera along with it. The comments section of her post was filled up with greetings from her fans.

A few days ago, the actress had a mini Maine Pyar Kiya reunion with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. She shared the pictures and wrote: "Kuch log, kuch baatien, kuch kahaniya kabhi nahi badalte. Dosti for a lifetime."

Bhagyashree became a star after starring in Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, opposite Salman Khan. She has also featured in TV shows such as Kachchi Dhoop, Kaagaz Ki Kashti and Laut Aao Trisha. She featured in the Kannada film Ammavra Ganda. She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii. She will next be seen in a film with Prabhas.

The actress married Himalaya Dassani in a private ceremony, in the presence of her Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan and the film's director Sooraj Barjatya. The couple are parents to a son named Abhimanyu Dassani and a daughter named Avantika Dasani. The former made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.