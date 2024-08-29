<i>Berlin</i> Trailer: Step Into The World Of Lies, Deceit And Illusions

Advertisement

Berlin Trailer: Step Into The World Of Lies, Deceit And Illusions

The show will premiere on September 13

Read Time: 2 mins
A still from the trailer. (courtesy: aparshakti_khurana)
New Delhi:

The trailer for ZEE5's upcoming thriller Berlin is out and it's nothing short of a masterclass in suspense, promising an exhilarating ride through a web of espionage and intrigue. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, this gripping film is set against the chilly backdrop of 1990s Delhi, and it's clear from the trailer that the film will be a high-octane thriller from start to finish.

Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose and Ishwak Singh head an impressive cast. Aparshakti plays Pushkin, a sign language expert, whose role is central to the film's plot. His expertise in sign language, where every eye movement and expression counts, becomes a critical asset in decoding hidden secrets. His portrayal promises to be a captivating exploration of communication beyond words.

Enter Ishwak Singh as Ashok, a speech and hearing-impaired young man who finds himself at the heart of the intrigue, accused of being a foreign spy. Ishwak Singh's role adds emotional depth and complexity, as the trailer reveals his character's struggles and the grave misunderstandings that surround him.

No, that's not all. Rahul Bose appears as an intelligence officer whose motives are shrouded in mystery. The trailer hints at a performance that blends authority with hidden agendas, keeping viewers guessing about his true allegiance.

Berlin Trailer, Berlin, Aparshakti Khurana
<i>Money Heist</i>: Fanboy Ayushmann Khurrana On His Favourite Character And More
