Bengali Actor Partha Mukhopadhyay Dies At 70

Saddened at the passing away of veteran actor Partha Mukherjee. My deepest condolences to his family and fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 25, 2017

Veteran Bengali film actor Partha Mukhopadhyay died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday, family sources said. He was 70. Mr Mukhopadhyay was ailing for some time. Much adored for his boy-next-door looks, Mukhopadhyay portrayed a number of memorable roles in the 1960s after getting a break as a child artiste in the filmdirected by Chitto Basu in 1958. He featured in Tapan Sinha’sas a protagonist, based on Rabindranath Tagore's cult short story. Mr Mukhopadhyay also acted in Sinha's. Known to carry himself well in both comedy and serious roles, Partha Mukhopadhyay was at one time an automatic choice as Bengal film legend Uttam Kumar's on-screen brother or son.(1967),(1971) ,(1975),(1985),(1975) are some of his popular movies.In her condolence message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Partha Mukhopadhyay will be remembered by the Bengali film buffs for his excellent performances in many movies.The state government had conferred Partha Mukhopadhyay with a special award for his contribution to Bengali films.