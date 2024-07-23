Barkha Bisht On Her Equation With Ex-Husband Indraneil Sengupta: 'Would Love To Be Friends With Him Someday'

Image was post on X. (Image courtesy: facnewspaper)

Actors Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta divorced last year after 13 years of marriage. The couple, since then, have not worked together. In a chat with Zoom, when asked about working with Indraneil, Barkha said, “Firstly, Indraneil and I have not worked together post our separation. This film was shot before that. We haven't shot together. I really doubt we will in the near future. It's very individual because some people have a great equation even after separating, some people don't. Unfortunately, Indraneil and I don't have that equation yet, for various reasons.” For the unversed, their film Chalti Rahe Zindagi, which explores the lives of three families living in a society, will be released soon.

She added, “Having said that, I know that I would love to be in some equation. Now that it has been four years since we've been separated, I think I have moved on from the past and I would love to be friends with him someday because he's a great person, he's a really nice man. Despite everything that has happened, I can't take that away from him. I have spent 15 years of my life with him and I would love to be friends with him some day. And, I think the day that happens, whether we work together or meet each other at social events, I don't think it will be awkward then. But like I said, it's a very personal choice people have to make to build on that equation. I think some day it will happen.”

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta met on the set of Pyaar Ke Do Naam and fell in love. They got married in March 2008 after dating for several years. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter Meira.

Barkha Bisht made her acting debut in the Television industry with Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and went on to do TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai and Chandragupta Maurya, to name a few.