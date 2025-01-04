BAFTA 2025: <i>Emilia Perez</i> And <i>Conclave</i> Lead Longlist With Maximum Nods

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled the longlists for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, with two major contenders taking the lead: Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez and Edward Berger's Conclave.
Both films have earned prominent spots across multiple categories, with Emilia Perez receiving an impressive 15 longlist nominations.
The 15 nominations for Emilia Perez span several categories, including Best Film, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Adapted Screenplay, Film Not in the English Language, and Leading Actress for Karla Sofia Gascon.
The film also earned recognition in the Supporting Actress category, with Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Adriana Paz all appearing on the longlist.
This achievement ties the record set by Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) and was matched last year by Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon.
Not far behind, Conclave received 14 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Edward Berger, and acting nods for Ralph Fiennes (Leading Actor), Stanley Tucci (Supporting Actor), and Isabella Rossellini (Supporting Actress).
Other films gaining traction in this year's longlists include Mubi's The Substance, which earned 11 nominations, and Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, along with A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, which also garnered 11 mentions.
Additionally, Wicked and Dune: Part Two each secured 10 spots on the longlist.
Check out the full list here:
BEST FILM
Anora
The Apprentice
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Kneecap
The Substance
Wicked
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Back to Black
Bird
Blitz
Civil War
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Paddington in Peru
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
We Live in Time
Wicked Little Letters
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Bring Them Down
Grand Theft Hamlet
Hoard
Kneecap
Monkey Man
On Falling
Santosh
Sister Midnight
The Taste of Mango
The Teacher
CHILDREN'S AND FAMILY FILM
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
Piece by Piece
Spellbound
That Christmas
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Young Woman and the Sea
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All We Imagine as Light
Black Dog
The Count of Monte Cristo
Emilia Perez
Flow
The Girl With the Needle
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
La Chimera
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
DOCUMENTARY
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
Elton John: Never Too Late
I Am: Celine Dion
Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
No Other Land
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
ANIMATED FILM
Despicable Me 4
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
That Christmas
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
DIRECTOR
All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard
La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
Lee, Ellen Kuras
The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
All We Imagine as Light
Anora
The Apprentice
The Brutalist
Challengers
Civil War
Heretic
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Lee
Nickel Boys
Nightbitch
The Outrun
Sing Sing
Wicked
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofa Gascon, Emilia Perez
Kate Winslet, Lee
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Marisa Abela, Back to Black
Mikey Madison, Anora
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
LEADING ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Daniel Craig, Queer
Dev Patel, Monkey Man
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Jude Law, Firebrand
Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adriana Paz, Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Michele Austin, Hard Truths
Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Harris Dickinson, Babygirl
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora
Stanley Tucci, Conclave
Yura Borisov, Anora
CASTING
Anora
The Apprentice
Back to Black
Blitz
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Kneecap
Wicked
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Anora
The Brutalist
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Substance
COSTUME DESIGN
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
EDITING
Anora
Challengers
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Gladiator II
Kneecap
The Substance
MAKE-UP AND HAIR
The Apprentice
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Joker: Folie € Deux
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
ORIGINAL SCORE
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Outrun
The Substance
The Wild Robot
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
SOUND
Blitz
The Brutalist
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Adis
Mee and Burd
Mog's Christmas
Plunge
Three Hares
Wander to Wonder
BRITISH SHORT FILM
The Ban
Clodagh
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Homework
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Sister Wives
Stomach Bug
Woodlice
The official nominations will be decided after the next round of voting, which will take place between January 3 and January 10, 2025.
BAFTA film-voting members will cast their votes to finalise the shortlist for each category. The final voting period to determine the winners will occur from January 22 to February 11, 2024, with the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony scheduled for February 16, 2025.