BAFTA 2025: <i>Emilia Perez</i> And <i>Conclave</i> Lead Longlist With Maximum Nods

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled the longlists for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, with two major contenders taking the lead: Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez and Edward Berger's Conclave.

Both films have earned prominent spots across multiple categories, with Emilia Perez receiving an impressive 15 longlist nominations.

The 15 nominations for Emilia Perez span several categories, including Best Film, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Adapted Screenplay, Film Not in the English Language, and Leading Actress for Karla Sofia Gascon.

The film also earned recognition in the Supporting Actress category, with Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Adriana Paz all appearing on the longlist.

This achievement ties the record set by Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) and was matched last year by Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Not far behind, Conclave received 14 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Edward Berger, and acting nods for Ralph Fiennes (Leading Actor), Stanley Tucci (Supporting Actor), and Isabella Rossellini (Supporting Actress).

Other films gaining traction in this year's longlists include Mubi's The Substance, which earned 11 nominations, and Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, along with A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, which also garnered 11 mentions.

Additionally, Wicked and Dune: Part Two each secured 10 spots on the longlist.

Check out the full list here:

BEST FILM

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Kneecap

The Substance

Wicked

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Back to Black

Bird

Blitz

Civil War

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Paddington in Peru

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

We Live in Time

Wicked Little Letters

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Bring Them Down

Grand Theft Hamlet

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

On Falling

Santosh

Sister Midnight

The Taste of Mango

The Teacher

CHILDREN'S AND FAMILY FILM

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

Piece by Piece

Spellbound

That Christmas

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All We Imagine as Light

Black Dog

The Count of Monte Cristo

Emilia Perez

Flow

The Girl With the Needle

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

La Chimera

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

DOCUMENTARY

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

Elton John: Never Too Late

I Am: Celine Dion

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

No Other Land

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

ANIMATED FILM

Despicable Me 4

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

That Christmas

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

DIRECTOR

All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

Lee, Ellen Kuras

The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

All We Imagine as Light

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

Challengers

Civil War

Heretic

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Lee

Nickel Boys

Nightbitch

The Outrun

Sing Sing

Wicked

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sof­a Gascon, Emilia Perez

Kate Winslet, Lee

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Marisa Abela, Back to Black

Mikey Madison, Anora

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Daniel Craig, Queer

Dev Patel, Monkey Man

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Jude Law, Firebrand

Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adriana Paz, Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Emily Watson, Small Things Like These

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Michele Austin, Hard Truths

Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Harris Dickinson, Babygirl

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Yura Borisov, Anora

CASTING

Anora

The Apprentice

Back to Black

Blitz

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Kneecap

Wicked

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anora

The Brutalist

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Substance

COSTUME DESIGN

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

EDITING

Anora

Challengers

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Gladiator II

Kneecap

The Substance

MAKE-UP AND HAIR

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Joker: Folie € Deux

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

ORIGINAL SCORE

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Outrun

The Substance

The Wild Robot

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

SOUND

Blitz

The Brutalist

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Adis

Mee and Burd

Mog's Christmas

Plunge

Three Hares

Wander to Wonder

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Ban

Clodagh

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Homework

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Sister Wives

Stomach Bug

Woodlice

The official nominations will be decided after the next round of voting, which will take place between January 3 and January 10, 2025.

BAFTA film-voting members will cast their votes to finalise the shortlist for each category. The final voting period to determine the winners will occur from January 22 to February 11, 2024, with the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony scheduled for February 16, 2025.

