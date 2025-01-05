Baby John Box Office Collection Day 11: Varun Dhawan's Film Is At Rs 37 Crore (And Counting)

Baby John saw slight growth at the box office on its second Saturday. The film, headlined by Varun Dhawan, minted ₹80 lakhs on Day 11, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The action thriller saw an overall 14.98% Hindi occupancy on January 4.

So far, Baby John has amassed a total of ₹37.75 crore at the domestic box office, the report added. Directed by Kalees, Baby John features Varun Dhawan as DCP Satya Verma, Keerthy Suresh as Dr Meera Verma, Wamiqa Gabbi as IPS Adhira Verma, Jackie Shroff as Babbar Sher and Rajpal Yadav as Head Constable Ram Sevak.

Baby John, the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Theri, marks the Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh. During an interview with Galatta India, Keerthy revealed that it was none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu who recommended her for the role in Baby John.

Keerthy Suresh said, "She (Samatha Ruth Prabhu) probably had me in mind when this was happening; that's what Varun also told me. I can't be grateful enough for that. It's so sweet of her to say, 'Keerthy will be able to pull off this character.' Her performance in Theri is one of my favourites in Tamil. Honestly, I was very scared." FYI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu played Keerthy's role in the Tamil version.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also gave a shout out to Baby John's trailer. "I remember her posting a story on Instagram after watching the trailer of Baby John, saying, 'I wouldn't have shared this one with anyone else, but you.' It was so sweet and meant a lot to me", Keerthy added.

Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have worked together in the 2018 movie Mahanati.

Baby John tells the story of a police officer who goes into hiding to protect his daughter and provide her with a safe upbringing. But when her life is put at risk, he must confront the demons from his past.

Baby John has been jointly bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Murad Khetani, Atlee and Priya Atlee under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, Vipin Agnihotri Films and A for Apple Studios.