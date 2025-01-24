Actor Rajpal Yadav's Father Dies In Delhi

Rajpal Yadav's father, Naurang Yadav, died on Friday, January 24. He was admitted to AIIMS, where he died. Just a day earlier, Rajpal had returned to Delhi from Thailand.

Naurang Yadav's death comes shortly after Rajpal Yadav and a few other actors received death threats via email from Pakistan.

Last year in December, Rajpal Yadav, along with Kapil Sharma, Remo D'Souza and Sugandha Mishra, received a threatening email from a person, going by the name "Bishnu," under the ID "Don," according to an IANS report.

The email warned of an attack on Kapil Sharma and his team, allegedly because their show is sponsored by Salman Khan. Acting quickly, Rajpal's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filed a police complaint at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

“We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you. We urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality,” read an extract from the email.

In his audio statement, Rajpal Yadav clarified that he had already informed both the cybercrime department and the police about the threats and had refrained from speaking further on the matter.

Reacting to the threatening email, Rajpal Yadav issued a statement.

The actor said, “I have informed both the cybercrime department and the police, and after that, I haven't spoken to anyone. In fact, it's not my job to talk about this incident when I don't know anything about it.

"I am an actor, and in acting, I try to entertain people of all ages, young and old, through my work. I don't want to say anything more than this. Whatever needs to be said about this matter, the agencies are capable of providing the information. I have shared the details I was aware of.”

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Baby John, directed by Kalees. The movie features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.