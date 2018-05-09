Baahubali: The Conclusion China Box Office Day 5: Prabhas' Film Continues To Struggle

Photo Instagrammed by Baahubali movie (CourtesyBaahubaliMovie)

Highlights Baahubali 2 continues struggle in China box office Baahubali 2 collected $ 0.82 mn on Tuesday Baahubali 2 surpassed the opening day record of Baahubali: The Beginning

#Baahubali2 continues to struggle... Remains on the lower side in CHINA...

Fri $ 2.43 mn

Sat $ 2.94 mn

Sun $ 2.30 mn

Mon $ 0.89 mn

Tue $ 0.82 mn

Total: $ 9.38 mn [Rs 63.19 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2018

might have been a rage in the domestic market, but in China, the magnum opus failed to recreate its magic. SS Rajamouli directedopened to a 'very good' response in China but could not live up to the hype in the coming days. The Prabhas starrer film continues to see a gradual downfall in collection and is failing to pull the cinephils to the theatres. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Baahubali 2 continues to struggle... Remains on the lower side in CHINA...Fri $ 2.43 mn, Sat $ 2.94 mn, Sun $ 2.30 mn, Mon $ 0.89 mn, Tue $ 0.82 mn, Total: $ 9.38 mn [Rs 63.19 cr]" (sic). Since the day 1,has witnessed 'minimal growth' in the China box office and this might be matter of disappointment for the makers.Earlier the movie was released in Japan and the director of the film was overwhelmed with the response the sequel had received there. "So happy to meet all the fans and film enthusiasts who made it to the 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' screening in Tokyo, Japan last night. The love for movies surpasses boundaries. Happy day," Rajamouli had tweeted.released on May 4 in China and the opening day collections were more than Salman Khan starrerThings don't look very good forsince this Fridayreleases in China. The Marvel movie has done phenomenal business across the spheres and ravaged past records. It is expected that the film will affect the collection ofas well.In China, thoughfailed to beat the opening day record ofand, the lifetime business ofwas surpassed.stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia and Ramya Krishna. The sequel which released in April made a historical collection of Rs. 1500 crore in the domestic box office.