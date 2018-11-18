Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday Message For Brother Aparshakti Is Simply Adorable

Ayushmann Khurrana with Aparshakti. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmannn Khurrana is a dotting brother and his recent Instagram post for brother Aparshakti, reminds us of just that. On Sunday, Ayushmann shared an adorable note for his brother on his birthday. The 34-year-old actor shared a grey-scale picture of himself and Aparshakti and accompanied the picture with a super cute caption for his "biggest support system." Ayushmann wrote: "Birthday greetings to my biggest support system. I am his cheerleader, brother, critic and soulmate. So proud of him as he has evolved so much as a person and a performer. Choti si umar mein itni samajhadari waali baatein karta hai. The biggest source of energy in the entire Khurrana clan. You deserve the best in life." Needless to say, Ayushmann's Instafam couldn't help but love his post and the 2 lakh likes on the post are proof.

Take a look at Ayushmann's post for Aparshakti here:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap also wished her brother-in-law in the sweetest way possible. "Happy birthday to the best brother-in-law in the world! You by far, are one of the most beautiful human beings I have met and there many more to vouch for it! You restore the faith in relationships, a reason why I wanted to have two kids," read an excerpt from Tahira's post.

This is what we are talking about:

Needless to say, Aparshakti Khurrana shares a great bond with his brother Ayushmann and his siter-in-law Tahira Kahsyap. Last month, the Stree actor shared an adorable picture, in which, both he and Ayushmann could be seen planting a kiss on Tahira's forehead.

Check out the picture here:

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in on the success of Badhaai Ho, while Aparshakti was last seen in Stree, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Aparshakti Khurrana is best known for his performance in the 2016 film Dangal.