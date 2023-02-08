Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty And Others At Raveena Taurani's Reception

Ayushmann Khurana, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal at the wedding reception

Raveena Taurani, Bollywood's renowned film producer Ramesh Taurani's daughter recently, got married to Apoorva Kumar in an intimate wedding. Later in the evening, the producer hosted a grand wedding reception for the newlyweds in Mumbai. It was a star-studded event as many big stars from the industry attended the reception. Among those who attended the event were Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha, Ahan Shetty, Raveena Tandon and many more. The bride wore an ivory lehenga, looking dreamy for the reception, while the groom wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt for the evening.

Ayushmann Khurrana looked handsome in a white blazer paired up with a matching shirt and pair of black trousers. He completed his overall looks with retro-style glares. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty were twinning in black outfits. Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi looked beautiful as well. Raveena opted for a traditional green saree and Sonakshi wore a fusion outfit for the reception.

Recently Ramesh Taurani celebrated ten years of Race 2. The movie released on January 25, 2013. In the caption, he wrote. "Deception. Drama. DANGER! A roller coaster ride & how! Celebrating 10 years of #Race2!"

This movie is a sequel to the 2008 Race and the second part of the Race film series. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu and Ameesha Patel. Ramesh Taurani is also known for his movies like Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani, Race 2, Bhoot Police and many more.