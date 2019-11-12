Ayushmann Khurrana And Tabu's Andhadhun To Release In Japan. Details Here

Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana in AndhaDhun. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana'sAndhaDhun is going places (literally). After enthralling the audiences in India, China and South Korea, the film is slated to release in Japan. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the big news on social media on Tuesday. He shared the Japanese poster of the film, featuring Ayushmann and Tabu and revealed that the film will open in Japanese theatres on November 15 this year. Taran Adarsh wrote: "After having a successful run in India and international markets (including China), AndhaDhun opens in Japan on 15 Nov 2019."

Take a look at the Japanese poster of AndhaDhun here:

The Sriram Raghavan-directed film was equally adept at performing well on the Indian as well as the Chinese box office. The film crossed the Rs 300-crore-mark in China within three weeks of its release in the country. The film even emerged as the third highest grossing Indian film in China.

#AndhaDhun crosses 300 cr in #China... Eyes $ 50 million mark... Emerges the third highest grossing *Indian film* in #China... [Week 3] Fri $ 1.61 mn, Sat $ 3.45 mn, Sun $ 2.93 mn. Total: $ 43.45 million [303.36 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019

The film's impressive performance at the Chinese box office didn't come as much of a surprise to us, keeping into consideration its great performance at the Indian theaters. AndhaDhun opened in Indian theaters in October and it emerged as a hit. The film even received a National Award for Best Actor for Ayushmann Khurrana's performance and the Best Adapted Screenplay Award. The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and it also featured Radhika Apte and Tabu in pivotal roles.

