Aww, Ranveer Singh. See His Comment On Deepika Padukone's Post

Ranveer Singh's comment on his wife's latest Instagram post is too cute to be missed. On Thursday, Deepika Padukone introduced her new brand to her Instafam. She shared a video and wrote, "Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world." Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh was quick to react to his wife's post and wrote, "So proud of what you've created baby. Shine on!"

Ranveer Singh is often seen supporting and cheering his wife on various occasions. On Wednesday, Deepika shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle, but what caught our attention was Ranveer Singh's comment on it. While Deepika's post said, "It's time to look East," Ranveer Singh in it's comment section wrote, "It's time to give me a kiss."

A few weeks ago, When Deepika visited Paris to attend an event as Louis Vuitton's brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh shared the cutest post on Instagram to wish luck to her wife.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The actor will be soon seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Ranveer and Deepika married in 2018. Other than being an actor and owning her own brand, Deepika is also the founder of Live, Love, Laugh foundation that aims at creating mental health awareness.