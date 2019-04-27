Avengers: Endgame - Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Clear Their Schedules To Watch The Film

Avengers: Endgame is one of the most-anticipated films of 2019

Entertainment | Updated: April 27, 2019
Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna and Nitara at the screening of Avengers: Endgame


  1. Kriti Sanon watched the movie with her sister Nupur
  2. Sushant Singh Rajput and Pooja Hegde were also there
  3. Avengers: Endgame is the final film in the Avengers series

Bollywood celebrities flocked to the theatres in near them to catch a show of Hollywood's big release Avengers: Endgame. Leading the celeb roll call were Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna along with their daughter Nitara, Janhvi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty, among others. Avengers: Endgame, the final film in the Avengers series, was one of the most anticipated films of the year and it is expected to tap in a bumper opening. The record breaking ticket sales is a testimony to the franchise's fan-following in India. Here all the celebs who took time off their schedule to watch the film on the first day itself.

Akshay Kumar, casually dressed in a checked shirt and denims, arrived with wife Twinkle Khanna, who wore a black top with khakee culottes. Nitara joined her parents while Arav, it appears, gave the film a miss for now.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently filming the Gunjan Saxena biopic, looked pretty in a suit at the screening. Kriti Sanon's plus one to the movie date was her sister Nupur. We also spotted Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde.

Tara Sutaria, who is awaiting the release of Student Of The Year 2 took a break from the promotion duty to catch a show. Actor in waiting Ahan Shetty accompanied her.

Bollywood star kids wouldn't miss the film for the world. Chunky Panday's younger daughter Rysa attended the screening with her dad. Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz Khan, and Nirvaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son, arrived separately with their friends.

When are you watching Avengers: Endgame?



