Aubrey Plaza Left Heartbroken As Amazon Axes Kevin After Season 1

Aubrey Plaza is speaking out after her animated comedy series Kevin, was cancelled by Amazon after just one season. The actress shared her disappointment on social media, saying she had hoped the show would have more time to grow and connect with viewers.

The cancellation came as a surprise to many fans who recently discovered the series and were looking forward to seeing where the story goes next.

Plaza thanked everyone who supported the project, including viewers, cast members and the crew who worked behind the scenes to bring the show to life. She also looked back on Parks and Recreation and recalled how that series faced challenges during its first season before becoming a fan favourite.

Plaza suggested that some shows simply need more time to build an audience. While she is saddened by the decision, Plaza has not completely given up hope. She hinted that the series might find a new home in the future. For now, Kevin joins the growing list of shows that ended sooner than fans expected.

Taking to Instagram, Aubrey Plaza wrote, “Amazon Prime is not picking up Kevin for another season. Very disappointing since we were just getting going. I want to say thank you to all the fans that watched our show and all of the incredible cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream come alive.”

“I remember in the early days of Parks & Recreation when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren't great. Our numbers. But we had some special humans over at NBC who believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters. I was hoping this for Kevin, but sadly, we are living in a different time in our industry. I hope the machines won't ruin everything. Maybe Kevin will find a new owner someday.”

Kevin premiered in April and told the story of a pampered house cat whose life changes completely after he gets separated from his owners in New York City. For the first time in his life, Kevin has to take care of himself and learn how to live in the big city after leaving the comfort of his home and his owners behind.