At Pre-Oscars Party, Cillian Murphy, Demi Moore And Others Had This Much Fun

Cillian Murphy, Demi Moore at CAA pre-Oscars Party. (Picture Courtesy: AFP)

The CAA pre-Oscars party was nothing less than a starry affair, with Hollywood's biggest actors assembling under one roof to gear up for the big night to be held on Sunday. On Friday night, several Oscar nominees and other stars attended a pre-Oscars party. From Oppenheimer actor Cillian Muphy, who is nominated for the Best Actor Award this year, to previous Oscar winners Viola Davis and Brendan Fraser, it was a full night at the pre-Oscars party. Some of the others marking their presence were Danny DeVito, Demi Moore, Jeff Goldblum, Donald Glover, Sir Patrick Stewart, Best Actor nominee Jeffrey Wright, Chris Evans, Salma Hayek, Olivia Wilde, and Neil Patrick Harris.

See some pictures from the night below:

Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey and Rege-Jean Page were also spotted at the party, posing together. Take a look at their picture below:

Coming back to the Oscars, it will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time. This year, Ryan Gosling will be performing I'm Just Ken, the Academy Award-nominated song featured in the hit movie Barbie at the Oscars. A few weeks back, the Academy's official Instagram handle confirmed his participation for the performance.

Aside from Ryan Gosling, the lineup for this year's Oscar performances includes Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George, and Mark Ronson. Notably, Barbie has received 8 Oscar nominations across 7 categories, including two nods for Best Original Song for I'm Just Ken and What Was I Made For? Despite this, director Greta Gerwig has been left out of the race for Best Director, leaving fans upset. Additionally, Margot Robbie did not receive any nominations.