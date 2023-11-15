At India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi, Fans Are Craving A Glimpse Of Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and wife spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of the World Cup semi-final

Spirits are high as Team India battles it out with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Wednesday. But if there is something that fans want just as much as India's victory in today's match is to catch a glimpse of superstar Rajinikanth. Ever since the match began, fans have been expressing their desire to see the Jailer star on screen ( in this case Star Sports channel, where the match is being aired). Writing on X (previously known as Twitter) the fan demands ranged from, "#AskStarSports plzz show superstar Rajinikanth," to "waiting for Thalaivar Rajinikanth entry." One fan also expressed his discontent as he said, "He was not even shown in a frame of today's semi-finals till now but almost everyone in the commentary box speaking about Rajinikanth."

Notably such demands come at a time when photos of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani from inside Wankhede are doing the rounds on social media.

Read what fans had to say about Rajinikanth below:

He was not even shown in a frame of today's semi-finals till now but almost everyone in the commentary box speaking about @rajinikanth ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



Just #Thalaivar things! 🔥#INDvsNZ — Rukshanth Ram (@rukshanth_) November 15, 2023

Now see pictures of other Bollywood celebs from Wankhede, shared by fan pages:

For the unversed, Jailer star Rajinikanth flew into Mumbai with his wife Latha on Tuesday night and was pictured by the paparazzi as he was exiting the airport.

See Rajinikanth smiling widely as fans surround him at Mumbai airport:

Besides Bollywood stars, former English footballer David Beckham, who is on a three-day visit to India, also attended the match alongside Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

In September of this year, Rajinikanth, Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan received the Golden Ticket from the BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India). The ticket allows its holders access to all 48 matches of the World Cup.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer. The actor played the role of a retired police officer in the film.