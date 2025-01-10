At Farah Khan's Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday And Others

Farah Khan rang in her 60th birthday in style. She hosted an intimate party for her friends, colleagues on January 9. Pictures of celebrities arriving at the party are all over social media.

Farah's dear friends Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Raveena Tandon-Rasha Thadani, Soha Ali Khan and others spotted arriving at the venue.

Sonu Sood, who worked in Farah's directorial Happy New Year, also joined the celebrations.

Zayed Khan, who featured in Farah's Main Hoon Na, was also pictured arriving at the party.

They can be seen waving at the shutterbugs from inside their cars.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Farah Khan shares her birthday with cousin Farhan Akhtar and Anusha Dandekar. On Wednesday night, Zoya Akhtar hosted a birthday party for the trio. She shared a lovely image from the intimate celebrations. In the picture, Farhan, Farah and Anusha can be seen posing happily for the cameras. Three cakes are placed on a table in front of them.

Farhan shared the same image with a twisted caption. It read, "Capri 9'on ki barsaat.. happy birthday to my sister and sister-in-law .. love you both..." Take a look:

On the work front, Farah choreographed a dance number featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor for the film Loveyapa. The song is yet to be revealed.

Apart from films, Farah Khan has an illustrious career on television. She hosted the celebrity chat show Tere Mere Beach Mein and was a judge on the reality television series Indian Idol - first and second season, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She also judged dance reality show Just Dance alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaibhavi Merchant.