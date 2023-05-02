Good Sports Neetu Kapoor And Padmini Kolhapure 'Tripping On Naatu Naatu' - Watch

A still from a video shared by Neetu Kapoor. (courtesy: neetu54)

The Naatu Naatucraze doesn't seem to slow down anytime soon. At least, not for Padmini Kolhapure and Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actresses are “tripping” on the Oscar-winning track from SS Rajamouli's RRR and a glimpse of it can be seen on their Instagram profiles. The duo, on Tuesday, shared a Reels where Padmini Kolhapure, 57, is seen learning the signature steps of Naatu Naatu from her “favourite” Neetu Kapoor. Going by the clip, it appears that the JugJugg Jeeyo actress has learned the steps very well from her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, who also featured in the film. Wearing a white top, black trousers and a black jacket, Neetu Kapoor is seen holding Padmini Kolhapure's hand and teaching her the steps. In the caption, Padmini Kolhapure shared that she will “get there soon” one step at a time. She said, “Tripping on Naatu Naatu with my favourite Neetu Kapoor… step by step will get there soon. Insta Reels fun fun fun.”

The Reels has been garnering a whole lot of love on social media. Reacting to it, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped high-five emoji while many fans just summed up their admiration with red heart icons.

Check out Neetu Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure's dance to Naatu Naatu here:

Padmini Kolhapure has not worked with Neetu Kapoor but she did a lot of films with her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Before Neetu Kapoor, a video of Alia Bhatt dancing to Naatu Naatu with Rashmika Mandanna at the NMACC event trended big time on social media. It is from the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where Alia set the stage on fire with her moves.

alia bhatt & rashmika mandanna performing together at NMACC pic.twitter.com/TR6vDyszQA — MET GALA ERA (@softiealiaa) April 2, 2023

RRR stars Alia Bhatt in a guest role whereas Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Earlier this year, Naatu Naatu made India proud by bringing home an Oscar for Best Original Song, the first in the Indian film industry's history. Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor was last seen alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in Jugjugg Jeeyo.