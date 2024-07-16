Asha ParekhOn Marriage Rumours With Shammi Kapoor, Rift With Shatrughan Sinha And More

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: mubiindia)

Legendary actress Asha Parekh is always open to discussing her personal and professional life. She is set to appear on Arbaaz Khan's talk show The Invincibles Series Season 2. In a promo dropped by Bollywood Bubble on YouTube, the host questioned Asha Parekh about her rumoured marriage with Shammi Kapoor. Arbaaz Khan asks, “Shammi ji ne ek rumour failaaya tha ki aapki aur unki shaadi ho gayi thi. [Shammi ji spread a rumour that you and he got married.]” To this, the actress replies, “Yes, we are married.”

Asha Parekh and Shammi Kapoor shared screen space in many movies such as Teesri Manzil, Batwara, and Dil Deke Dekho. Shammi Kapoor got married to actress Geeta Bali in 1955, who died in 1965. After 4 years of her death, Shammi Kapoor decided to marry Neila Devi in 1969. On the other hand, Asha Parekh never got married. Shammi Kapoor died at the age of 79 in 2011.

In the same promo, Arbaaz Khan asks Asha Parekh about why she and Shatrughan Sinha did not get along on sets. Replying to the question, Asha Parekh quotes Shatrughan Sinha, saying, “Mai jaise kehta hu vaise hona chahiye. [It should be done the way I say.]” Asha Parekh adds, “He (Shatrughan Sinha) gave some statements in the press, which were very derogatory to him, not to me.” Shatrughan Sinha and Asha Parekh worked together in films like Mere Apne, Sajan, Sagar Sangam and Heera.

Asha Parekh has also sat in the director's chair for the TV shows Dal Mein Kala Hai, Kora Kagaz, and Kangan. While talking about her directorial ventures, Asha Parekh shared that she acted like a boss lady on the sets. She said, “Look, I am the director. I will not allow you to do anything on the set. Because I was the only girl, to mai zara apna dadagiri bhi kar leti thi. [So, I used to show a bit of my bossiness as well.]”

Asha Parekh has appeared in several films from the 1950s to 1990s such as Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki and Badla Aur Balidan.