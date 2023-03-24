As RRR Clocks 1 Year, Here's Looking Back At The Naatu Naatu Effect

The Quick Style in a still from the video. (courtesy: thequickstyle )

“If you don't know Naatu… you are about to,” said Deepika Padukone while introducing Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava for a powerful performance at the 95th Academy Awards. It is safe to say that MM Keeravani's blockbuster track - which bagged the Oscar in the Best Original Song category - has got the world grooving to its peppy beats. Naatu Naatu definitely is a milestone in the success story of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The riveting song was shot outside Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky's official residence Mariinsky Palace, months before the war with Russia broke out. As mentioned above, it was also performed at the Oscars ceremony and became the first song from an Indian production to be performed at the Academy Awards.

The fever of Naatu Naatu has taken over the world and it is not dying down anytime soon. As RRR completes one year of its release on March 24, let's take a quick recap of stars and social media sensations who have performed the dancing number, making it a hit at a global level.

Norwegian dance group Quick Style's Naatu Naatu performance was all about textbook perfect sync and execution. Posting the video, they wrote, "The famous Naatu Naatu steps with a little Quickstyle remix...Congratulations on winning the Oscar's Ram Charan & Jr NTR.”

BTS member Jungkook sent the internet into a tizzy when - during a live session WeVerse (a social media platform where K-pop artists interact with their fans) live - he was seen vibing to the award-winning track. The pop singer's Indian fans were surprised to see him lip-syncing the upbeat song. In case you missed it, watch here:

JUNGKOOK….❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.🤗



We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea.🤗 #RRRMovie — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 3, 2023

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir nailed the hookstep of Naatu Naatu in a viral video. She performed the chartbuster song at a wedding function.

The craze of the Oscar-winning track took over the German Embassy and Korean Embassy staff. The German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, and other staff members danced their hearts out to the hit song in the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi. Reacting to the clip, Ram Charan wrote: “These are some brilliant moves! Danke [Thank you in German] for all the love.”

The Korean Embassy in India also joined the Naatu Naatu trend.

𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐛𝐲 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 - 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

Last year, Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul posted a video of him dancing to the popular track. Watch the video:

Composed by MM Keeravaani, Naatu Naatu has been choreographed by Prem Rakshith. The lyrics of the chartbuster have been written by Chandrabose.