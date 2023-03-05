Ahead Of Oscars, A Note To Deepika Padukone From 'Teacher' Anupam Kher

Image was shared by Anupam Kher. (courtesy: anupampkher)

Deepika Padukone is making the nation proud once again. The actress will be seen as one of the presenters at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. News of Deepika's presence at the prestigious award ceremony is being met with a lot of cheer among fans and cinema lovers in India. Among those congratulating her is veteran actor Anupam Kher. He, however, is not cheering her on as just a colleague but also as her "teacher". For the unversed, Deepika Padukone trained at Anupam Kher's acting institute Actor Prepares. To congratulate the superstar, Anupam Kher shared a throwback image of Deepika from her time at the institute and shared a heart-warming note.

Anupam Kher wrote: “Dearest Deepika Padukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year's #Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at Actor Prepares feel proud to have been part of your journey. On a personal note as your teacher, I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond. Love and blessings always. Congratulations for #Pathaan too! Jai Ho.”

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone shared the development with a simple post on Instagram. Sharing the first slate of Oscar presenters that was unveiled by the Academy, the actress wrote: "#Oscars #oscars95." She will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy. A second slate of presenters will be shared soon.

Replying to the post, Deepika Padukone's husband and biggest cheerleader, actor Ranveer Singh dropped a smiling face with a halo emoji. Deepika's sister, Anisha Padukone said: “Boom." "Can't wait to watch you, Deepu," wrote Neha Dhupia, while Sayani Gupta said, "Woohoooooo."

Meanwhile, this year, the Oscars have a big India connection with three big nominations from the country – the RRR song Naatu Naatu and documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers.