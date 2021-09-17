Arshad Warsi, 53, Is 'Getting In Shape For Next Project' And How

Arshad Warsi shared this photo. (courtesy arshad_warsi)

Arshad Warsi is gearing up for his new project and how. The 53-year-old actor, on Friday, shared a glimpse of how he is "getting in shape" for his new film. Arshad Warsi posted a photo collage comprising before and after pictures of himself. "Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project," the actor wrote in the caption. His post is giving major fitness goals to his friend and fans. His friend Ashish Chowdhry dropped this comment on his post: "Whadya sayin my brother Arrshad!! Looking good."

See Arshad Warsi's post here:

Arshad Warsi was last seen in Prime Video's LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse. His next film is Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey. After wrapping the shooting schedule of the film earlier this month, the actor shared a picture with Akshay Kumar and wrote: "Wrapped up Bachchan Pandey. This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented and really wonderful people. Kriti, Jacqueline, Akshay, Sajid, Farhad and of course the crew.... thank you so much."

Arshad Warsi has featured in films like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Trishakti, Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachaao, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Ishqiya and Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II. He is known for his comic roles in many movies such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Hulchul, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Dhamaal, Krazzy 4, Golmaal Returns and Jolly LLB.

He also worked alongside Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani in Total Dhamaal. Arshad Warsi's last film was Durgamati.