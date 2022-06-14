Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, Is Setting Major Fitness Goals. See His New Post

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared this image. (courtesy: schwarzenegger)

If Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger's latest Instagram entry does not inspire you to hit the gym, we don't know what will. On Tuesday, The Terminator star, 74, shared a greyscale picture of himself working out before he attended an event. The actor, captioned the post: "Getting pumped earlier for today's Austrian World Summit." Needless to say, his Instafam was mighty impressed and we are not surprised at all. The comments section of his post was filled with comments lauding the actor for his fitness regime.

In the comments section, an Instagram user wrote: "Legend." Another one added, "Look like a million bucks." This fan spoke for almost all of us when he wrote: "I wish I'll have strength to work out when I'll at you age Arnold." Here's what another fan had to say about the post: "You are legend. "Another comment read: "Amazing Arnold." Here's another one" "Legend and my inspiration." Similar thoughts, different words from a fan: "Still got the best biceps 50 years later. Let's go Arnold." Another addition: "Always a hero." We could go on and on but you get the idea right?

See the post shared by Arnold here:

Because one post is not enough to inspire. Here's another post of the actor working out.

Just in case it wasn't clear how seriously the actor takes his fitness regime.

Besides sweating it out in the gym, the actor often resorts to cycling as a means to fitness. Here's proof.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a man of multiple hats, clearly needs no introduction. The Terminatoractor, who started his career as a bodybuilder, starred in some of the most popular Hollywood hits like Total Recall, Predator, Pumping Iron, Twins, True Lies, Kindergarten Cop, Commando, Conan the Barbarian to name a few. He also worked as a film producer, is also a businessman and was a part of politics too - he served as the governor of California for a couple of years.