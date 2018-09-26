Arjun Kapoor Trolls Namaste England Co-Star Parineeti Chopra Once Again

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor )

It is a well-known fact that Arjun Kapoor shares a great rapport with his Namaste England co-star Parineeti Chopra and the duo are often seen trolling each other on social media. This time it was Arjun's turn to lovingly troll the actress. On Wednesday, Arjun shared a meme of sorts, in which he juxtaposed a still of himself and Parineeti from Ishaqzaade, with a still from the song Bhare Bazaar. Interestingly, Parineeti seemed angry in the both the pictures. Now, Arjun described the picture with a ROFL caption and wrote: "When it's been 6 years but she is still mad at you."

Arjun and Parineeti are often spotted on the trends list for trolling each other on social media. The duo trended big time after Parineeti trolled Arjun over a BTS video of them rehearsing a dance step for the song Bhare Bazaar. In the video, Arjun apparently forgot his dance steps. Parineeti took advantage of the situation and wrote: "Visual proof of me winning against Arjun Kapoor Baba, please stay on your mark! Thanking you, yours faithfully. Score - Parineeti: 1, Arjun: 0."

The duo trended a great deal after they featured together on the cover of a magazine together and their fans asked them to 'get married to each other.' Arjun's response was: "This chokra is jawaan and in no hurry to get married... Parineeti Chopra, please wait while I age gracefully and consider my options,"while Parineeti said, "Oh nooo! Sheeeeee! Arjun Kapoor, please excuse me I don't have dates... please contact my manager."

In an interview with news agency IANS earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor said that he enjoys working with Parineeti Chopra, so much so that he believes that she "brings the best out of him. Arjun told news agency IANS: "There is not a feeling of fear in me while working with Parineeti as I can tell her to improvise on a certain scene or ask her to do some more retakes together. There is no sense of insecurity among us in terms of outdoing each other."

Parineeti Chopra too shares a great equation with Arjun and shared a special post for him, in which she wrote: "I don't think I would have wanted to share this journey with anybody else but Arjun. He is my most compatible co-star, trustworthy mentor and honest friend."

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are currently busy with the promotional duties of their upcoming film Namaste England, which is a sequel to the 2007 film Namastey London, which featured Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Just like the first part, the second installment has also been directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Namaste England marks the second collaboration of Arjun and Parineeti, who co-starred in Arjun's debut film Ishaqzaade. The duo will also be seen sharing screen space in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.