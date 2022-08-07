Arjun Kapoor Is Not Ready To Let Go Of The 'Villain Vibe'. See Pics

Arjun Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Actor Arjun Kapoor is basking in all the love coming his way for his latest release, Ek Villain Returns. Even as praises for the film and the actor's performance continue to pour in, Arjun Kapoor is just not ready to leave the villain vibe behind. Making our Sunday a lot brighter, Arjun Kapoor shared a bunch of images and behind-the-scenes moments from Ek Villain Returns. Sharing the post, Arjun Kapoor said, “Villain vibe.” Needless to say, Arjun Kapoor's pictures – in which he looks dapper as always – received a lot of love from his fans and colleagues.

Arjun Kapoor's The Lady Killer co-star Bhumi Pednekar replied to the post with fire emojis. Actress Tisca Chopra said, “Nice.”

See the post here:

A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor shared an image of Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and him posing with a housefull board outside a theatre. In the caption, he said, “Ek actor ko aur kya chahiye? (What more does an actor need) Housefull board outside a cinema that's all we work for... will sleep with a smile on my face tonight…”

Regarding his character in the movie, Arjun Kapoor shared a set of photos and penned a heartfelt note that said, “Some characters are etched into an actors' trajectory. Gautam is one such character and will always be. He helped me bring out aspects of my personality that were undiscovered by me. Plotted within a script such as Ek Villain Returns, the character radiates the right and relevant emotions, madness and energy. So grateful to have had this chance to embody this role.”

A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor also made headlines when he walked the ramp for his friend Kunal Rawal. Sharing an image of him with Kunal, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes all you need to do in life is take a walk with your best friend…”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Kuttey and The Lady Killer.