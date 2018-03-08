Archie, The Bollywood Edition. Hip Hip Hurray!

How excited would you be at the prospect of a live-action Archie-movie in Bollywood? Well, yes, Archie and his friends are coming to India for a live-action Bollywood remake, announced Archie Comics on Thursday. The publication is collaborating with Graphic India for the Bollywood remake of one the most loved and popular comics. An assortment of Indian actors will portray Archie and his bunch of friends, including Betty, Veronica and Jughead, announced the publication. "Archie Comics is going Bollywood! A new live-action film is in development with @GraphicIndia that will see Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead reimagined with an all-Indian cast!" read a post on Archie Comics' Instagram handle.
Meanwhile, there's Archie fans are overwhelmed about the whole idea. "Indian Archie?? I'm into it," read a comment on Archie Comics' official Facebook while another added: "Wow sounds fun!"
A statement from Archie Comics revealed that the characters created Bob Montana and John L Goldwater will get a desi flavour for the Indian audience, reported news agency PTI. Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater said: "Archie's lasting and growing presence in India made this move the logical next step as our stellar library of characters continues to expand into other media. It's a major moment for Archie and its fans around the world," reported PTI.
Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India, said that it's high time that Bollywood gets an Archie movie because: "These characters have held a special place in the hearts of Indians for decades and we have no doubt that the new Indian cast of Archie and the gang will be an exciting moment for the country," PTI quoted him as saying.
