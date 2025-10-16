AR Rahman Teams Up With Google Cloud For Virtual Metahuman Band "Secret Mountain"

In a path-breaking collaboration that blends human creativity with artificial intelligence, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman has teamed up with Google Cloud to power his new metahuman digital avatar band, Secret Mountain. The project marks a pioneering step in immersive entertainment—where real artists and advanced AI models come together to create hyper-realistic, emotionally responsive digital performers.

Announcing the partnership, Google Cloud said its AI infrastructure will enable Secret Mountain to deliver a “new generation of entertainment” for a global audience. The initiative will use cutting-edge tools like Veo 3 for avatar embodiment and video generation, and Imagen and Gemini Flash 2.5 Image for high-quality visuals, while Gemini 2.5 Pro will serve as the “conversational brain” that powers real-time fan interactions.

A.R. Rahman described the project as a fusion of technology and artistry, “Secret Mountain is about reimagining how music, storytelling, and technology come together to create new experiences for audiences all over the world. Behind each character is a team of producers, singers, creators, and dancers—each dedicated to their art. It is exciting and empowering to have a tech giant like Google as our partner. AI is a catalyst for innovation, enabling artists to create, experiment, and perform in ways that were once impossible.”

Rahman said he is “proud to collaborate with Google” and hopes that AI technology will benefit and empower Secret Mountain, which he calls a celebration of human artistry and cutting-edge innovation.

The virtual band—comprising six digital avatars including an Irish singer-songwriter, a Tamil rapper, and an African percussionist—embodies Rahman's vision of cultural diversity and global collaboration. Each avatar is supported by real-world musicians and creative professionals, making Secret Mountain a unique blend of authentic performance and AI-driven immersion.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said India is setting new benchmarks in combining “world-class artistry with production-ready AI,” adding that the partnership ensures scalability, security, and governance while pushing creative boundaries.

Secret Mountain, owned by Radiant Souls, aims to redefine how fans experience music and storytelling in an increasingly digital world—where, as Rahman puts it, human artistry and AI stand side by side to inspire audiences everywhere.