Apink's Yoon Bomi And Black Eyed Pilseung Producer Rado Are Dating, Confirms Agency

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: theseoulstory)

Apink's member Yoon Bomi and Black Eyed Pilseung producer Rado recently confirmed their relationship. Several reports claiming that Yoon Bomi and Rado have been dating for nearly eight years were doing the rounds on the Internet. Recently, Yoon Bomi and Rado's respective agencies Choi Creative Lab and Highup Entertainment, confirmed the relationship through a joint statement reported by Korea JoongAng Daily. They stated simply, "The two are in a relationship." However, they refrained from disclosing further details about the duration of their relationship. Soon after, the agencies released individual statements addressing the matter.

As per Soompi, Choi Creative Lab stated, "Upon confirmation with Yoon Bomi, she is in a good relationship as reported. However, as this pertains to the artist's private life, we are unable to confirm any additional details." The agency assured fans that Yoon Bomi would continue her activities as an Apink member."

Highup Entertainment, Rado's agency, also released a statement asking fans to support the couple, saying, "Please look upon the two with warmth."

Yoon Bomi herself addressed the news with a handwritten letter on her fan club website, confirming her relationship with Rado. She shared that their feelings developed while working on various songs together and expressed gratitude for Rado's influence on her personal growth. She said, "We started dating because we developed good feelings for each other while working on many songs. Meeting a wise person helped me grow into a more mature and healthy person even though I was young and lacking in many things. I will continue to show my good side with honest and positive energy."

For the unversed, the rumours began after South Korean media outlet Dispatch revealed that Apink's Yoon Bomi and Black Eyed Pilseung producer Rado had been in a relationship for eight years. Dispatch reported that the couple had been together for approximately 2,500 days since their relationship began in April 2017.

On the work front, Yoon Bomi appeared in several shows such as Reply 1997, Love Profiler K, Because This Is My First Life, Oppa Will Date Instead, Please Don't Date Him, and others. She is currently seen in TvN's highest-rated K-drama Queen Of Tears.

Rado, on the other hand, is currently a member of the music production and songwriting duo Black Eyed Pilseung. They have produced several hit songs, including Only You, Twice's Like Ooh-Ahh, Cheer Up, Likey, Fancy, Apink's I'm So Sick, Eung Eung, and others.