Apart From The Wedding, Ranveer Singh Is Trending For...

Actor Ranveer Singh, apart from his big fat Indian wedding to Deepika Padukone, is trending for his forthcoming film Simmba. Simmba found one of the top spots on Tuesday's trends list for its trailer release date, which is expected to hit the Internet on December 3, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. "Trailer launch on December 3," he tweeted some hours ago. Simmba is Ranveer Singh's film with Sara Ali Khan, who will debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath, which also hits the screens in December. Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh also dismissed rumours suggesting that Simmba's release has been postponed. "Hearing this for quite some time and it's time to set the record straight. Simmba makers tell me the film is definitely releasing on December 28. No postponement at all," he added.

Yes, Kedarnath and Simmba, the first two films of Sara are scheduled for a December release.

Hearing this for quite some time and it's time to set the record straight... #Simmba makers tell me the film is DEFINITELY releasing on 28 Dec 2018... NO POSTPONEMENT AT ALL... Trailer launch on 3 Dec 2018... Stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan... Rohit Shetty directs. pic.twitter.com/mfW9hEznkz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2018

Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty. It stars Ranveer as a cop while Sara plays his love interest. Simmba is a remake of Telugu film Temper.

Of the film and working with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh earlier told news agency IANS, "Simmba is a full blown masala film. It's an entertainer. I am very lucky and I am very blessed that I am under the guidance of the king of the genre. Rohit Shetty is the gold standard in the masala film genre."

Simmba is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently in Italy, where he will marry Deepika Padukone. The wedding is scheduled for November 14 and 15 and will be attended by their respective families and close friends.