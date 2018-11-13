Where Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Are Staying Ahead Of The Wedding

Ranveer and Deepika are currently in Italy

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer left for Italy over the weekend They are reportedly hosting a handful of guests Deepika and Ranveer's families are staying at a resort near the venue

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly staying at luxury resort Four Seasons Hotel Milan - a garden retreat in Italy's Milan, stated a Pinkvilla report, who claim to have acquired a copy of the couple's wedding insurance. With the main wedding events scheduled for November 14 and November 15 in Villa del Balbianello, overlooking Lake Como, the guests are said to be staying at the resort, which is some 40-45 minutes away from the wedding venue, stated another report in India Today. "Ranveer, Deepika and their families are using golf carts to commute inside the expansive resort, which has heavy security," reported India Today.

While a picture of Villa del Balbianello being decorated for the Deepika-Ranveer wedding did the rounds on social media earlier, India Today reported that the resort has also been adorned with flowers and in addition to that: "On Monday morning, twelve florists were specially flown in from Florence to decorate Villa del Balbianello." Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's guests are expected to check out on November 17.

Meanwhile, the bride and the groom have requested the guests to refrain from getting them gifts and instead, would prefer if they make donations to The Live Love Laugh Foundation - an NGO run by Deepika, that helps those with mental illness. As per previous reports, Deepika and Ranveer will have two weddings - one according to South Indian rituals and the other in accordance with Punjabi traditions. A mehendi ceremony was said to be scheduled for today.

After their wedding festivities in Italy, the couple will host two receptions in India - the one in Bangalore is scheduled for November 21 and will be followed by the Mumbai one on November 28. Deepika and Ranveer's Italy wedding will reportedly have some 30 guests including close friends and family. They will make their first official appearance as a couple in front of the media on November 21.