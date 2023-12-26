Anushka Sharma's Audition Video From Modelling Days Is Crazy Viral

Anushka Sharma in a still from the video. (courtesy: ramcastingcompany)

Anushka Sharma made her big Bollywood debut in 2008 with Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and she went on to star in big hits like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few. Before Anushka Sharma became a top star, she was a model and now, an old clip from her audition days is going viral. The video was originally posted by a casting agency and was later re-shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actress on social media. The video features an 18-year-old Anushka Sharma. She mentions the brands that she has previously worked with at the end of the clip.

Check out the viral video here:

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021. The two met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial. Earlier this month, the actress shared super cute photos from her and Virat Kohli's 6th wedding anniversary celebrations in London and she captioned the post, "Day filled with love and friends and family. Got too late to post for the gram? 6+infinity of love with my numero uno."

Check out the post here:

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.