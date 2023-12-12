Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Anniversary Pics From London Get Big Love From Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Others

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's anniversary celebration pictures are everything. The couple, who are in London currently, celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary with their loved ones on Monday. On her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared some inside pictures from the festivities. In one of the clicks, the two can be seen cutting a cake. Another shot features the couple with their families and friends. The star couple also shared pictures on their respective Instagram profiles.

First, see the inside photos here:

"Day filled with love and friends and family. Got too late to post for the gram? 6+ infinity of love with my numero uno," Anushka Sharma captioned the post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Happy anniversary to the loveliest." PV Sindhu added, "Happy anniversary." Zareen Khan's comment read, "Happiest Anniversary." Kusha Kapila commented, "All kinds of goals happiest anniversary." Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Happy anniversary." Sagarika Ghatge dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

Virat Kohli shared two posts with Anushka Sharma on his Instagram profile. He simply added heart-eyed emojis. No caption needed.

Here is another picture shared by Virat Kohli:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial. They dated for a few years and got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma is best known for her performances in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few. She will next be seen in Chakda Xpress.