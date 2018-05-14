Anushka Sharma's Adorable Message For Virat Kohli Will Make You Go Aww

CommentsAnushka seemed to be enjoying the match to the fullest and caught up on all updates from her vanity van. The actress shared a few stories on Instagram where she seems to be viewing the match amidst her busy schedule. Last time RCB played against KIXP, the former had registered their first win of the season and Anushka was there to witness the victory.
The actress is currently in United States shooting for her film Zero, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress was last seen in her home production film Pari, which was applauded for being unconventional. She also received critical acclaim for her performance in the film though it missed to perform well at the box office.
