Anushka Sharma Is Being 'Spoiled' By The Sweet Treats Husband Virat Kohli Baked For Her

For wife Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli has been channelling his inner chef from time to time in quarantine. The duo, who often give their fans major couple goals, did something similar on Wednesday. Anushka Sharma, on her Instagram story, shared how Virat has been "spoiling" her at home with his culinary skills. She shared a picture of a chocolate eclair, which looks utterly delicious, made by the cricketer and wrote "Getting spoiled with homemade chocolate eclairs by my husband." Aww, so cute! Earlier this year, Virat Kohli revealed in an interview that he baked a cake for the very time in his life on Anushka Sharma's birthday i.e. May 1. Check out the actress' aforementioned Instagram story here:

Anushka Sharma has been sharing glimpses of her quarantine life with her fans on social media. In one of her previous posts, she posted pictures of herself and her pet dog Dude and wrote about her morning ritual. "My morning ritual of oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as 'kavala' or 'gundusha', a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out. This action is excellent for dental hygiene and health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too," she captioned the post.

Anushka Sharma has starred in films such as NH10, Pari, Jab Harry Met Sejal, PK, Sultan, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi among many others. She has recently produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok, both of which opened to much critical acclaim.